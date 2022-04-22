Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.21.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.