Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

LLY opened at $289.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.68. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

