EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $165,720.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EME traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $113.85. 340,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

