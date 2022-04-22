Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,850.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$707.11.

Shares of EDV opened at C$33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$25.50 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.57%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

