ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NDRA stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.