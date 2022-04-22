Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

ENLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS ENLAY remained flat at $$6.63 on Thursday. 988,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

