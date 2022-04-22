Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.