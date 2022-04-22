Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENFN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ENFN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 325,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01. Enfusion has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

