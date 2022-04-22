Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENJY. BTIG Research cut Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,229. The company has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

