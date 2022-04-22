EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 1,896,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,222. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 261.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,618 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

