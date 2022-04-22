Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enovix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth about $6,680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth about $305,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Enovix has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

