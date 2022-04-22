Entergy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,886. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

