Envela (ELA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN: ELA) recently:

4/21/2022 – Envela was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2022 – Envela was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2022 – Envela was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/1/2022 – Envela was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Envela was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. "

Shares of ELA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,679. Envela Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Schepp bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

