Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of ELA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,679. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp bought 15,000 shares of Envela stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. Insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.