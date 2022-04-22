EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $152.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.91. 25,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

