Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPOKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

