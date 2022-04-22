EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

EQRx stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

