EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of EQRX stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. EQRx has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
