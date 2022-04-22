EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get EQRx alerts:

Shares of EQRX stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. EQRx has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.