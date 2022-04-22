EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $47.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of EQT stock remained flat at $$42.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,020. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yale University purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after buying an additional 3,124,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

