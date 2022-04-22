Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.42.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $202.95 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $202.94 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.82.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after buying an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.