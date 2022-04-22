Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Shares of EFX opened at $202.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $202.94 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

