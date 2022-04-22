Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Shares of EFX opened at $202.95 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $202.94 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.82.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

