Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.28. 12,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 1-year low of $202.94 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

