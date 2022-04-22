Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.75.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $202.95 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $202.94 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.82.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Equifax by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Equifax by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

