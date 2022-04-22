Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$249,685.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,423,950.36. Also, Senior Officer Doug Reddy purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,060.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

