Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$15.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.
CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
