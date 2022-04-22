Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

