Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

KGC stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

