Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.68.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.