Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 494,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

