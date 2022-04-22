Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenaris S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.