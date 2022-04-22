Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.04.

Shares of WDO opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total transaction of C$145,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at C$873,518.73. Insiders have sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 in the last ninety days.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.