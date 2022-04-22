Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 67.93% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

