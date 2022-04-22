Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

CDE opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 1,449,047 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

