Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

