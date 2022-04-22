Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.