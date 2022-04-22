Equities Analysts Set Expectations for adidas AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €359.00 ($386.02) to €348.00 ($374.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($301.08) to €255.00 ($274.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

ADDYY stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.71. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.