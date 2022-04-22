Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the retailer will earn ($0.60) per share for the year.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $8,052,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.6% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 525,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 371,636 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

