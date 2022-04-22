Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of MTDR opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 4.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

