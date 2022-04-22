Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

WULF opened at $4.94 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $3,076,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 150,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 over the last three months. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $12,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.