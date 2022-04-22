Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 21st (ABB, AEIS, BSX, CYCC, CZOO, DAR, DASTY, DAWN, DIBS, DMTK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 21st:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ABB

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

