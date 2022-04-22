Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 22nd (ABB, AFLYY, AIQUY, ANFGF, BKIMF, DEO, EDNMY, ESYJY, GRPTF, GVDNY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 22nd:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 26 to CHF 27. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from CHF 35 to CHF 37. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08).

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21).

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77).

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15).

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 705 ($9.17) to GBX 700 ($9.11).

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82).

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 205 ($2.67).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.32).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,200 ($41.63) to GBX 3,000 ($39.03).

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 96 to CHF 98. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29).

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to €15.20 ($16.34).

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €1.20 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.40). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 420 ($5.46).

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 199.00 to 173.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.