Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 22nd (AAL, AVGR, AZEK, BCS, BKGFY, BKIMF, BTSNF, CAH, FFIN, GBX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 22nd:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Betsson (OTC:BTSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continued strength in the energy drinks' brands has been driving the Monster Beverage's overall performance. Notably, it posted better-than-expected top line in fourth-quarter 2021. Management is optimistic about strength in the energy drinks category with the Monster Energy brand growing significantly. It remains on track to launch a number of additional products and product lines in domestic and international markets this year. However, shares of Monster Beverage have lagged the industry in the past year. Logistics issues, including shortages of shipping containers and global port congestions, higher input costs and freight inefficiencies hurt gross and operating margins. The company expects these challenges to continue for the next few months. Higher freight costs also remain concerning.”

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. It registered revenue growth at CER across all geographies and both operating segments in the fourth quarter. Stronger-than-expected demand for COVID-19 testing solutions in the reported quarter also buoys optimism. The company witnessed improving trends for its non-COVID portfolio. Recent expansion in test menu and strategic collaborations are impressive. An increase in short-term cash level is an added plus. Further, the bullish full-year guidance for net sales and EPS is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. Over the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, a rise in operating costs does not bode well for the company. A weak margin scenario is an added concern.”

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $875.00 target price on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

