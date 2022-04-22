Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $79.27 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,100. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 120.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

