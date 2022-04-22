Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.19. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $49,475,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after buying an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after buying an additional 211,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

