European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.77. 723,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.