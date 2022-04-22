Evercore ISI Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $47.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.66.
SNAP stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 over the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
