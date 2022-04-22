EVERTEC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
EVTC traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $38.36. 7,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.99.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EVERTEC (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
