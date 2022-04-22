EVERTEC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

EVTC traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $38.36. 7,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

