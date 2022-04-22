EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVGO. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 3,346,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,412. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

