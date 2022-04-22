Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.43 ($34.87).

A number of research firms recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday.

Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.55 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €25.80 ($27.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,725 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.35. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

