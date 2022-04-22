Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($31.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.43 ($34.87).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK traded up €0.63 ($0.68) on Thursday, reaching €25.25 ($27.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,158 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.35.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.